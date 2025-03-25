The 'visual' part of Miley Cyrus' 'Something Beautiful' project is coming in June, watch trailer now

Miley Cyrus revealed on Monday that her new "visual album," Something Beautiful, will be out May 30. Now we've got a trailer for the album, as well as details on the "visual" part of the project.

The trailer calls the project "a unique visual experience" and a "one of a kind pop opera from the mind of Miley Cyrus." We see footage of Miley strutting onto a soundstage, walking down the street and lying on top of a star on Hollywood Boulevard. We also see her performing, dressed in a variety of glamorous outfits that are provided by labels like Thierry Mugler, Jean Paul Gaultier, Alexander McQueen and Alaïa.

We also see words like "emotional," "explosive," "compelling" and "thrilling" flash across the screen; plus, there are little snippets of songs. Miley is listed as a producer and a co-director of the project. The film is coming out in June.

Something Beautiful is the follow-up to Miley's 2023 album, Endless Summer Vacation, which included the mega smash "Flowers."

