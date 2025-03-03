Valdosta 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Valdosta, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 79 °F on Wednesday, while the low is 42 °F on Monday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day and rain on 3 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 3
- High of 65 °F, low of 42 °F (32% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:57 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM
Andrew Lever // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 4
- High of 77 °F, low of 48 °F (55% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:56 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM
Zyabich // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 5
- High of 79 °F, low of 55 °F (72% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:54 AM, sunset at 6:34 PM
liseykina // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 6
- High of 60 °F, low of 44 °F (37% humidity)
- Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:53 AM, sunset at 6:35 PM
- First quarter moon
alisalipa // Shutterstock
Friday, March 7
- High of 70 °F, low of 44 °F (27% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:52 AM, sunset at 6:35 PM
otsphoto // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 8
- High of 78 °F, low of 54 °F (62% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (10 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:51 AM, sunset at 6:36 PM
Cari Rubin Photography // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 9
- High of 68 °F, low of 48 °F (72% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (11 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:50 AM, sunset at 6:37 PM