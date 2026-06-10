Tyla will play a character in a special version of 'Toy Story 5'

Following Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny, Tyla is the latest Grammy-winning artist to be involved with Toy Story 5. Like Bad Bunny, she's voicing a character in the film, but only in a certain part of the world.

Disney Africa's Instagram account announced that Tyla will play Inflatable Flamingo in the sub-Saharan version of the film, which will be seen in select African countries, including Tyla's home of South Africa.

In a YouTube video that shows her recording her part, Tyla says of being involved in the franchise, "I just couldn't believe that the offer was even presented to me. ... I just grew up watching Toy Story — it's such a big movie in my family. My parents love it, my whole family loves it. ... So the fact that now we get to watch it and hear a little bit of my voice in it is insane."

"I just remember growing up watching it, and trying to peek through a door to see if my toys actually moved," she recalls.

Meanwhile, Taylor has contributed the song "I Knew It, I Knew You" to the soundtrack, while Bad Bunny will voice a character called Pizza with Sunglasses.

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