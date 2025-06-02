Tyla releases 'Bliss' music video

Tyla has released the music video for her song "Bliss."

Directed by Director X, the video captures her centerstage in front of a desert backdrop. As Tyla switches from one sultry look to another, she hangs from a rope in the sky, flexes her dance moves and performs the track, before turning around to watch the explosion that had been happening behind her.

The video for the song, which Tyla first teased at Coachella, is now available on YouTube.

In other Tyla news, the singer is set to host the Kids Choice Awards on June 21.

She is also on the bill for the Governors Ball, taking place June 6 to June 8, and the Bonnaroo festival, happening June 12 to June 15.

