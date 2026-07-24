Tune into Charli XCX's livestream chat and 'album film' playback

Charli XCX's new album, Music, Fashion, Film, is out now, and she'll be talking about the latter during a livestream Friday.

At 3:30 p.m. ET, Charli and filmmaker Gregg Araki, who directed her in the upcoming movie I Want Your Sex, will be talking about "film and other things we love," according to her Instagram Story. The conversation will take place at the Music, Fashion, Film pop-up on Beverly Boulevard in LA, but you can watch it live on YouTube.

After the chat, Charli wrote, "I'm gonna play the album film after to celebrate and I'll stick around and sign some vinyl too." The "album film" is a 30-minute visual piece Charli created and directed to promote the album; she's been screening it in movie theaters in select cities.

If you don't want to watch the livestream, you can just watch the "album film" as a standalone on YouTube. It premieres at 4:15 p.m. ET.

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