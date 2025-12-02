‘Winter’s Bone’ novelist Daniel Woodrell dead at 72

The novelist, best known for his 2006 work "Winter's Bone," which later starred Jennifer Lawrence when the book was adapted to film, died on Nov. 28. He was 72.
Daniel Woodrell: The novelist, best known for his 2006 work "Winter's Bone," died on Nov. 28. He was 72. (Alexander Klein/AFP via Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Daniel Woodrell, who coined the term “country noir” for his rural crime fiction and was known for his novel, “Winter’s Bone,” died on Nov. 28. He was 72.

Read more trending news

Woodrell died at his home in West Plains, Missouri. According to his wife of 41 years, Katie Estill-Woodrell, the cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

Many of Woodrell’s works were set in the Ozark Mountains area of his native state. He originally came up with the term “country noir” in his 1996 novel, “Give Us a Kiss.”

In a 1994 New York Times Book Review article, Woodrell defined the term as one that portrays “The allegedly folksy and bucolic heartland as the frequently rude and savage and dark world those of us who’ve done our time there know it can be is to explode a happy myth of fantasy-America.”

Woodrell’s best-known work, the 2006 novel “Winter’s Bone,” examined the plight of a girl in rural Missouri who must find her father -- a meth cook running from the law -- in order to save the family home.

The book was adapted into a film four years later and was nominated for four Academy Awards, including a young Jennifer Lawrence for Best Actress and John Hawkes for Best Supporting Actor.

Two other novels written by Woodrell were adapted onto the Silver Screen. His 1987 novel, “Woe to Live On,” was released in 1999 as “Ride With the Devil” (1999), a Civil War-era film featuring Tobey Maguire; his 1998 work, “Tomato Red” was released in 2017 as “Tomato Red: Blood Money” and starred Julia Garner.

Woodrell’s other novels included “The Death of Sweet Mister” (2001) and “The Maid’s Version” (2013), inspired by a catastrophic fire in the rural Ozarks during the late 1920s.

Woodrell was born on March 4, 1953, in Springfield, Missouri. He grew up in a small town before his family moved to Kansas City when he was a teenager.

After a stint in the military, Woodrell hitchhiked to Tijuana, Mexico. While eating, he was approached by a man who offered to trade a copy of Ernest Hemingway’s novel, “A Moveable Feast” for his last two tacos.

It was a signature moment, one he recalled in an essay he wrote in The Atlantic.

“I needed very much to devote myself to something demanding, something I would give everything to, all the while knowing my everything might not be enough,” he wrote.

Woodrell earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Kansas and then a master’s degree from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. That is where he met Katie Estill, a fellow student. They were married in 1984.

Latest noteworthy deaths:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!