Trump attorneys in classified documents case quit

Former President Donald Trump announced Friday that he was changing his legal representation as he faces a federal indictment in Florida.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he will now be represented by attorney Todd Blanche and a law firm “to be named later.”

“I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil and ‘sick’ group of people, the likes of which has not been seen before,” the former president said. “We will be announcing additional lawyers in the coming days.”

In a joint statement obtained by The Washington Post, Rowley and Trusty said that they had “tendered our resignations as counsel to President Trump, and we will no longer represent him on either the indicted case or the January 6 investigation.”

The pair said their resignations came at “a logical moment for us to step aside and let others carry the cases through to completion.”

On Thursday, Trump said he is scheduled to appear at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m., apparently in connection to an investigation into classified records found last year at Mar-a-Lago. Authorities have not commented on the charges, though Trump said they seemed to be related to “the Boxes Hoax.”

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, framing the investigation as a politically motivated witch hunt.

Authorities said they found more than 100 classified records at Mar-a-Lago last year after Trump claimed to have earlier turned over all classified records to authorities. In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland named Jack Smith to act as special counsel overseeing the investigation and others involving Trump.

