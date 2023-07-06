Trump aide Walt Nauta to be arraigned in classified documents case

Walt Nauta Walt Nauta walks off ahead of former President Donald Trump as they disembark his airplane, known as "Trump Force One," as he heads to speak an event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, in Newark, N.J. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, following a first court appearance at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, in Miami. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images, File)

Waltine “Walt” Nauta, an aide to former President Donald Trump, is expected to appear Thursday in court for an arraignment on charges connected with classified records found at Mar-a-Lago.

The appearance was scheduled after earlier delays prompted by the lack of local counsel and flight delays. Nauta, who faces charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements, is expected to plead not guilty.

Authorities said Nauta helped Trump hide classified documents that he brought to his Florida estate after he left the White House in January 2021. Investigators also said Nauta lied during an interview with the FBI.

Nauta made his initial appearance alongside the former president last month.

On June 13, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, scheming to conceal and 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information. He has denied any wrongdoing, calling the case “election interference” as he runs for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Nauta, a Navy veteran, served as a White House valet during Trump’s presidency. He became Trump’s personal aide in August 2021, officials said.

In an indictment made public earlier this month, authorities said the 40-year-old conspired with Trump to allow the former president to keep classified records. Nauta moved boxes of documents and other items for the former president, authorities alleged.

Last year, investigators said that they found more than 100 classified records at Mar-a-Lago after Trump claimed to have earlier turned over all classified records to authorities. In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland named Jack Smith to act as special counsel overseeing the investigation and others involving Trump.

Trump is not expected to appear at Thursday’s hearing.