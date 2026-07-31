Tony Romo on leave from CBS Sports after arrest

FILE PHOTO: Tony Romo appears on stage during New York Upfront Partnership Event 2026 at Storied NYC on April 23, 2026, in New York City. Romo is on leave following an arrest last week. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Paramount)

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-broadcaster Tony Romo is on leave from his duties with CBS Sports.

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Romo was arrested last week on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence and underwent field sobriety tests. He declined to do a breathalyzer test and was placed in handcuffs.

A representative from CBS Sports told Page Six on Friday, “Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice.”

ESPN and Variety shared the same statement.

Romo has not addressed the alleged incident.

He has been the lead analyst for the network’s NFL coverage since 2017. He retired from the Cowboys in 2016, according to ESPN.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said he had three citations, one of which alleged he had an “open bottle of an alcoholic beverage” in the passenger’s side of the SUV he was driving, The Associated Press reported.

A second citation said he was passing cars in the gore area, which separates vehicles from entering a highway from an on-ramp.

The third said he refused “to take test for intoxication after arrest.”

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A deputy can be heard on body camera footage released earlier this week that he had “red glassy eyes” and an “odor of an intoxicating alcoholic beverage,” the AP reported.

Romo is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.

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