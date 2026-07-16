Texas flooding: 1 dead, evacuations and rescues continue

Members of the Boerne Fire Dept. rescue a woman from flood waters on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Boerne, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

The Pedernales River floods along State Highway 16 on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Fredericksburg, Texas. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez)

Texas is once again dealing with devastating flooding just over a year after floods killed two dozen campers and two counselors at Camp Mystic.

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Gov. Greg Abbott said that at least one person was killed in the flooding that has swamped the region, The Associated Press reported. He did not specify where the person was killed or when. He did say it happened “between the Kerrville and Comfort area,” according to CNN.

More than 20 river gauges in the state were expected to reach flood stage, with 100 more being monitored for flooding, The New York Times reported.

“We are dealing with and responding to a flood that is likely going to break records,” Abbott said. He issued disaster declarations for 59 counties.

More than 1,300 first responders were on scenes of flooding and more than 70 people had been saved, the governor said, according to the AP.

Many also sought higher ground before the water prevented them from doing so.

The flooding came after several days of rain, with the National Weather Service warning that a “large and deadly flood wave” was flowing down the Guadalupe River, the same waterway that flooded Camp Mystic. The camp remained shut this year, despite initial efforts to reopen for the season.

The Leona River backed up, filling the streets around Uvalde, cutting it off from outside access, the AP reported.

“People really can’t get anywhere,” Carmen Rodriguez said. “We have a place to go, but all the streets are closed.”

Crews had to use boats to reach people stranded in the city.

0 of 2 Extreme Weather Texas Floods The Pedernales River floods along State Highway 16 on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Fredericksburg, Texas. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) (Joel Angel Juarez/AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) Extreme Weather Texas Floods Members of the Boerne Fire Dept. rescue a woman from flood waters on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Boerne, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate/AP Photo/Darren Abate)

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