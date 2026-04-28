Tennessee Titans sign son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner

The Jacksonville State wide receiver caught a touchdown pass during the Salute To Veterans Bowl in December. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner signed a free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans.

Big Poppa Pump is really pumped up over his son’s future in pro football.

Brock Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, USA Today reported.

Rechsteiner, a native of Woodstock, Georgia, played three seasons at wide receiver for Jacksonville State University. During his career with the Gamecocks, he caught 53 passes for 629 yards and seven touchdowns and also rushed for a score.

In 2025, Rechsteiner caught 36 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns.

Rechsteiner’s father, Scott Steiner, was known as “Big Poppa Pump” during his professional career. The former professional wrestler shared his excitement about his son’s future in a social media post.

“Titan Up!” he wrote.

Scott Steiner, along with brother and tag team partner Rick “The Dog-Faced Gremlin” Steiner, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

Rechsteiner and his brother, Brandon, previously signed NIL (name, image and likeness) deals with WWE last year, Fox News reported. Brandon Rechsteiner played guard for the Colorado State men’s basketball team and averaged 12 points per game during the 2025-26 season. He will be transferring to Kansas State for his senior season, the school announced on Monday.

Scott and Rick Steiner were standouts in the Atlanta-based World Championship Wrestling promotion after becoming partners in the ring in 1989, winning the WCW tag team title seven times while also capturing the U.S. tag team crown once.

During their time with Vince McMahon Jr.’s promotion in the 1990s, the pair won the WWE tag team title twice.

The pair also wrestled in the ECW before returning to the WWE in 1996.

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