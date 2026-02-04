Super Bowl LX: Trump will sit for taped interview that will air during pregame segment

Tom Llamas will have a one-on-one interview with President Donald Trump, with part of the segment airing during the Super Bowl pregame show.

President Donald Trump will sit down for a taped interview on Wednesday with “NBC Nightly News” anchor Tom Llamas, with some parts of it to air during the Super Bowl LX pregame show on Sunday.

NBC is handling the pregame and game telecasts that will feature the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Trump will not attend the game, but will be interviewed by Llamas at the White House.

NBC News, which is touting the sitdown as a “wide-ranging interview with the president,” will air parts of it during the “NBC Nightly News” program that airs at 6:30 p.m. ET. An extended version will stream at 7 p.m. ET on “Top Story with Tom Llamas” on NBC News Now.

It will be Llamas’ first interview with Trump since he became the show’s anchor in June, according to Deadline.

Donald Trump sitting for Super Bowl interview with ‘NBC Nightly News’ anchor Tom Llamas https://t.co/0WrD74Q3Ii pic.twitter.com/G3PC64Afom — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 4, 2026

A transcript of the extended interview will be available Wednesday on NBCNews.com, according to the network. The complete transcript will be available Sunday after the pregame show segment airs.

A president’s interview on Super Bowl Sunday has become an unofficial tradition, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The idea originated with George W. Bush, CNN reported. Bush sat down with Jim Nantz of CBS before Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004. Barack Obama sat for an interview in 2009 and did one every year during his term.

Trump was interviewed by Bill O’Reilly in 2017 and by Sean Hannity in 2020, CNN reported. Joe Biden sat down with CBS in 2021 and NBC in 2022, but skipped the interview opportunity with Fox in 2023 and CBS in 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The last time NBC carried the Super Bowl (2022), Lester Holt interviewed Biden.

Last year, Trump was interviewed by Bret Baier when Fox aired the Super Bowl, Deadline reported.

Because the Super Bowl draws a huge audience, the Trump interview is likely to be one of the most-watched political chats of the year.

