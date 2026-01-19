Super Bowl LX: Green Day will play during opening ceremony

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group will perform during the opening ceremony of Super Bowl LX.

A trio of local working-class heroes will be the first act when Super Bowl LX kicks off its opening ceremony on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Green Day, a four-time Grammy Award-winning alternative band based in the East Bay area of California, will celebrate six decades of the Super Bowl’s history, the NFL announced on Sunday. “God’s Favorite Band,” which won a Grammy for Song of the Year for its 2004 anthem, “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” will help introduce former Super Bowl MVPs onto the field with a medley of its greatest hits.

The group, consisting of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, cut their musical teeth in the San Francisco Bay Area. Green Day was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Their 1994 album, “Dookie,” produced three hits, including “When I Come Around,” “Basket Case” and “Longview.” Green Day would win a Grammy for Album of the Year for “American Idiot,” which was released in 2004.

“We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!” Armstrong said in a statement. “We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”

Green Day was already on the radar in the San Francisco area, as the group previously announced plans to appear with Counting Crows, another group with Bay Area roots, on Feb. 6.

The group’s Super Bowl musical set will be broadcast live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock and Universo.

“Celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history with Green Day as a hometown band, while honoring the NFL legends who’ve helped define this sport, is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX,” Tim Tubito, the NFL’s senior director of event and game presentation, said in a statement. “As we work alongside NBC Sports for this opening ceremony, we look forward to creating a collective celebration for fans in the stadium and around the world.”

The opening ceremony will precede Charlie Puth’s singing of the national anthem. Brandi Carlile will sing “America the Beautiful” and Coco Jones will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

