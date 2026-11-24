The son of Escambia County Commissioner Joe Vinson was fatally shot while camping with friends. He was 19 and a sophomore at Florida State University.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The 19-year-old son of a newly sworn-in county commissioner in Florida’s Panhandle was fatally shot in his tent while camping, and authorities are seeking information about the shooting.

Joe Vinson, who was elected as Escambia County’s District 4 commissioner on Nov. 3, identified the victim as his son, Carey Washington Vinson, in a social media post.

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“I don’t know how to say this. Our son Carey Washington Vinson is dead,” Joe Vinson wrote. “He was camping with friends on the Blackwater River last night when a gunshot from outside their campsite struck him in his tent. It’s an ongoing investigation, and I don’t have any more details at this time.

“We are shocked and heartbroken about our sweet boy.”

Carey Vinson was a sophomore at Florida State University, WEAR reported.

“The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the shooting,” the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, according to the television station. “When deputies arrived, they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced deceased.”

According to Santa Rosa County Chief Deputy Randy Tifft, deputies received a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, WALA reported. The campers had pitched their tents on a sandbar along the Blackwater River, the sheriff’s office said.

Campers told investigators that they saw a vehicle on the other side of the river, and that someone began shooting, according to the television station.

“What information we determined is across the river there was a vehicle. Some shots were fired from there,” Tifft told reporters during a news conference, according to WEAR. “Where and which direction, we don’t know at this point. But one of the bullets went through the woods and hit (Carey Vinson).”

Tifft said that Vinson was alone in a tent when he was struck.

“We’re still looking for the subjects who fired the shots on the other side of the river,” Tifft told the television station. “At this point we don’t have any leads on that,” he said.

A bullet hit Carey Vinson in the head, WKRG reported.

“Our prayers go out to the Vinson family. This is very tragic, especially right here during the holidays,” Tifft told reporters. “We’ve got all our resources working on this right now to determine what happened and give some closure to this family.”

According to the Escambia County website, Joe Vinson was elected this year as the first non-party-affiliated county commissioner in the county’s history. Before his election, the elder Vinson was associate director of digital media strategy for the University of West Florida’s Office of Marketing and Communications.

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