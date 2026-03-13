‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Mikayla Matthews separating from husband Jace Terry

The reality television star said she was separating from husband, Jace Terry.

Mikayla Matthews, a star on the reality television show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” announced that she and her husband are separating.

Matthews, 25, revealed on the show’s Season 9 premiere that she and Jace Terry, who were trying to resolve intimacy issues, were splitting up, People reported.

The couple shares four children, according to USA Today -- Beckham, 8, Haven, 6, Tommie, 4, and 7-month-old Lottie June.

Matthews revealed in Season 3 that she had been sexually abused as a child, "Today" reported.

“Last season, we dove into the beginning stages of it, and that was me revisiting all this trauma for the first time as well,” Matthews told People. “It’s still new to me, and it’s new to (Terry), and we’re just navigating it the best way that we can.

“Unfortunately, I think it’s just something that’s going take a lot more time. I feel like that’s all I can say on it now.”

During the episode, Terry said the tension had been taking its toll.

“I’m definitely not OK with it,” he told Dakota Mortensen, according to People. “Me throwing fits about it all the time and getting (upset) — that doesn’t help anything. So I just feel like the only thing I can do is be patient and be there for her."

The couple married in 2018, and Matthews was 17 when she had her first child, “Today” reported.

Matthews said during the show that she does not know when the separation will end, if at all.

“I think it’s definitely hard to put a timeline on the situation because it could take weeks, it could take months to be healed,” she said. “There’s part of me that is definitely scared to lose him because I feel like our marriage is so good outside of the sexual intimacy part of it, which is ironic because that’s his No. 1 need and that’s my No. 1 wound.”

