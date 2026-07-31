‘RHOC’ star Jeana Keough shares tongue cancer diagnosis, says she can’t talk

FILE PHOTO: TV personality Jeana Keough attends the premiere party for Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County" 10-year celebration at Boulevard3 on June 16, 2016, in Hollywood, California. Keough is undergoing treatment for tongue cancer. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The family of former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Jeana Keough has revealed she has tongue cancer and is undergoing treatment.

[ Read more trending news ]

Keough said on July 19 that she was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma and is undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, People magazine reported.

She said the treatments have caused severe pain, malnutrition, and a blood clot. Her daughter, Kara, said this week that her mother also is unable to speak because of the pain and treatments.

Keough, 70, noticed a painful spot on her tongue, so she decided to get a biopsy. She initially thought a tooth was rubbing against her tongue and went to a dentist several times to have the tooth filed down, USA Today reported.

Her daughter said that her mother had two surgeries; the second removed lymph nodes where the cancer had spread.

The cancer treatments, according to her daughter, have left Keough unable to work. She is a realtor, according to USA Today.

Keough appeared in the first five seasons of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” from 2006 to 2012 and later appeared as a friend and guest. She was the narrator for “RHOC’s” 15th season.

©2026 Cox Media Group