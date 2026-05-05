Recall alert: Pizza sold at Walmart, Aldi, recalled over salmonella concerns

Pizza sold at Walmart and Aldi has been recalled.

Frozen pizzas sold at stores such as Aldi and Walmart are being recalled.

The meat and poultry products that have regulated dairy ingredients that could be contaminated with Salmonella may have been used, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

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The FSIS said the FDA notified the agency that several FSIS-regulated companies had FDA-regulated ingredients made with dry milk powder that had been recalled.

The recalled pizzas include ones sold under Aldi’s Mama Cozzi’s brand and Walmart’s Great Value brand, among others.

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There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses connected to the recall.

If you have the products in question, do not eat them and either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, the FSIS said.

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