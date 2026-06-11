Recall alert: 86K thermal insulated bowls recalled due to fire hazard

Bowl
Recall alert More than 86,000 bowls sold by HSN are being recalled. (CPSC)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 86,040 bowls because they pose a fire hazard.

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The recall affects Kitchen HQ Thermal Insulated Bowls with Detachable Hinged Lids sold by HSN.

The bowls came in various colors and have a metal interior and plastic exterior with “KITCHEN HQ” written on the front.

The following sizes are being recalled:

  • 10-cup, SKN 817800
  • 10.5-cup, 2-cup set, SKN 884907
  • 10.4-cup, 6-cup, 2-cup set, SKN 900600

HSN has received 30 reports of the bowls smoking, sparking, melting, or catching fire when used in a microwave, according to the CPSC.

They were sold on HSN.com, the app, and on-air from July 2023 to February 2026 for between $20 and $60.

If you have the recalled bowls, the CPSC said not to use them, and to contact HSN for a refund for a complete bowl set and lid set, or a partial refund if you want to keep the bowls without the lid.

For more information, you can reach HSN by phone at 888-520-2197, by email, or online.

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