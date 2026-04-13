Recall alert: 294K Hyundai vehicles recalled over seat belt issues

FILE PHOTO: Hyundai recalled more than 294,120 vehicles due to a problem with seat belts.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 294,120 Hyundai vehicles because of problems with seat belts.

The agency said the seat belt anchors for the driver and passenger seats can detach.

The company has recalled:

2023 to 2025

Ioniq 6

2023 to 2026

Genesis G90

2024 to 0226

Santa Fe

Santa Fe Hybrid

Dealers will inspect and reinforce or replace the anchors as needed at no charge.

Owners of affected vehicles will receive a letter in the mail alerting them to the issue after June 6.

Owners can contact Hyundai for more information. For all vehicles except the Genesis, call 855-371-9460; the Genesis customer service can be reached at 844-340-9741.

The company’s internal recall numbers are 298 and 032G.

The vehicle identification numbers can also be searched on the NHTSA website.

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