Recall alert: 2.34M Fords recalled over three issues

The Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 2.34 million vehicles over three separate issues. Two recalls involve camera displays, while the final one involves windshield wipers.

The first recall affects 849,310 Broncos and Edge vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the Accessory Protocol Interface Module, or APIM, may overheat and shut down, preventing the rearview camera image from being displayed.

The issue will be corrected by a software update that is installed by a dealer or an over-the-air signal. Owners will receive letters in the mail concerning the issue after March 30.

The recall affects some 2021 to 2026 Ford Broncos and 2021 to 2024 Ford Edge vehicles. The company’s internal recall number is 26S09

The second recall affects 889,950 vehicles. Again, it concerns an issue with the rearview camera display.

In this case, the image on the center display may flip or invert when the vehicle is in reverse, according to the NHTSA.

The recall affects some 2020 to 2022 Ford Escapes and Lincoln Corsairs, as well as 2020 to 2024 Lincoln Aviator and Ford Explorers.

The company does not have a fix yet, but it is under development, the NHTSA said.

Owners will be alerted to the issue by mail after April 17. The company’s internal recall number is 26C11.

The final recall involves 604,533 Explorers, Escapes, Lincoln Aviators and Lincoln Corsairs. The vehicles are from the 2020 to 2022 model years.

The windshield wiper motor may fail and prevent the wipers from operating correctly, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will inspect and replace the front wiper motors for free if needed. Owners will get two letters in the mail. The first was sent this week, alerting drivers to the issue, while the second will be sent when the repair is available.

The company’s internal recall number is 26S14.

For all three recalls, the vehicle identification numbers are searchable on the NHTSA website.

For more information on any of these recalls, contact Ford Motor Company at 866-436-7332.

