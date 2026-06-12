Recall alert: 18K fans sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls recalled over fire hazard

Approximately 18,000 heating and cooling fans sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra stores nationwide are being recalled because of overheating concerns.

Approximately 18,000 heating and cooling fans sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra stores nationwide are being recalled because of overheating concerns that could lead to a fire hazard, federal safety officials said on Thursday.

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According to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Merkury Innovations of New York City recalled its Hot + Cool Heating and Cooling Fan.

The products were sold nationally at TJMaxx, Marshalls and Sierra stores from October 2024 through October 2025 for approximately $30.

The portable hot-and-cool, bladeless fan and heater has a model number of MI-DHD02, which can be found on a white label on the bottom of the product, the CPSC said.

#Recall: Merkury Innovations Recalls Hot + Cool Heating and Cooling Fans; The fan can overheat, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fire hazard. Get refund. https://t.co/GJOPsFSJTW pic.twitter.com/qeqGMearFP — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) June 11, 2026

The product measures approximately 13 inches in height, 5 inches in width and 5 inches in depth. It weighs approximately 2 pounds.

The recalled product may overheat and pose a fire hazard, the CPSC said in its notice. As of April 20, Merkury has received two reports of the fan catching fire when connected to a power source. That includes one report of smoke damage to property.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the overheating.

According to its website, Merkury Innovations is offering owners of the recalled items a full refund “upon successful registration of the product.”

Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker the date, their initials, and the word “Recalled” on the product. They should unplug the cord, safely cut the cord and upload a photo of the destroyed product to https://merkuryinnovations.com/pages/fanrecall .

After registration is confirmed, instructions will be provided on how to dispose of the product, the CPSC said.

Customers can also call Merkury Innovations at 888-232-3143 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

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