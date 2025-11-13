Recall alert: 117K Zippee children’s silicone activity toys recalled

About 117,500 silicon toys made by Zippee have been recalled.

The Zippee Activity Toys have spherical ends that can reach the back of a child’s throat and cause them to choke, the CPSC said.

The toy has a flexible silicone cylinder that has holes where six silicone strings can be pulled. Five of the six strings have a ball on the end of the string.

The toys have date codes between 030620 to 110823 that can be found inside the silicon body.

They were sold on Amazon, PlayMobie and other online stores and in specialty toy stores from November 2019 to January 2024 for about $20, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled toy, you should take it away from children and contact Mobi Games for a refund. You will have to register online and confirm that you have the recalled toy and then cut the spherical ends from the silicone strings. You’ll also have to write your initials and date on the cylinder, the CPSC said.

For more information, email Mobi or reach out online.

