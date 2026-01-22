Recall alert: 116K Ford, Lincolns recalled over fire risk

FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of more than 116,600 vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 116,672 Ford and Lincoln cars and SUVs, over an issue with the engine block heater.

The recall affects the following vehicles:

2013-2018 Focus

2013-2019 Escape

2015-2016 MKC

The NHTSA said the engine block heater may crack and have a coolant leak, causing a short circuit when the block heater is plugged in, increasing the risk of a fire.

Owners of the recalled vehicles are being told not to plug in the block heater until it has been fixed.

Dealers will replace the block heater for free.

Owners will receive two letters from the company. The first will alert them of the recall and will be sent Feb. 13, while the second will be sent once a repair is available. Those are expected to be sent in April.

For more information, owners can contact Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 26S01. The vehicle identification number is also searchable on the NHTSA website.

