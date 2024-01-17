Princess of Wales in hospital after abdominal surgery

Admitted to hospital FILE PHOTO: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. The princess was admitted to a hospital for planned abdominal surgery. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was admitted to a hospital Tuesday to undergo a planned abdominal surgery, according to Kensington Palace.

>> Read more trending news

The 42-year-old future Queen was admitted to the London Clinic for the procedure, The Guardian reported. Officials did not share more details on the nature of the surgery, though they said in a statement that it was successful and that the former Kate Middleton is expected to be hospitalized for 10 to 14 days.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” Kensington Palace said.

They added that while Catherine “appreciates the interest this statement will generate” she “hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

Catherine and her husband, Prince William, have three children: George, 10; Charlotte, 8 and Louis, 5.

Officials said they will only share updates on Catherine’s condition “when there is significant new information to share.”

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements,” Kensington Palace said. “She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 34 Photos: Kate Middleton through the years Kate Middleton as a 5-year-old. (Middleton Family/Clarence House/Getty Images )





©2024 Cox Media Group