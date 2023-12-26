Powerball jackpot: No winner in Monday’s drawing; jackpot hits $685 million

No winner: The Powerball jackpot jumped to $685 million after no one picked all six numbers on Monday night. (Getty Images)

The jackpot for the Powerball lottery rose to an estimated $685 million after no winning ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing.

The numbers drawn Monday were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and Powerball 4.

While no one won the grand prize, tickets sold in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania won $1 million each. A ticket in California won about $2.08 million, that state’s lottery system said.

Two tickets sold in Colorado and Georgia also won $2 million prizes because they purchased the Power Play feature on the ticket.

If someone matches all five numbers plus the Powerball, the winner will have the choice of $685 million paid in yearly allotments or a lump sum of $344.7 million before taxes.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Oct. 11.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

