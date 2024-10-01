Pete Rose death: Remembering the all-time hits and games played leader

Remembering Pete Rose 7/30/72-Cincinnati, Ohio- Pete Rose of the Reds dives into home plate past the glove of Giants' catcher Dave Rader, July 30th, in first game of double-header. Rose flew home from third on a single by Bobby Telas as Giants' left-fielder Ken Henderson threw wide to the plate without a relay. Reds took both ends of the double-header, 4-0, and 6-1. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive)

Pete Rose may have led the league in career hits and games played but the dark cloud of gambling prevented his Hall of Fame-worthy accomplishments from being enshrined.

Rose died Monday at the age of 83, still banned from being added to Cooperstown.

Despite that, the National Baseball Hall of Fame was among those who honored Rose, his memory and his accomplishments after news of his death broke. The organization posted to X about his records, adding that Rose was a 17-time All-Star Game selection and had three World Series championships.

The league wrote on X “Major League Baseball extends its deepest condolences to Pete Rose’s family, his friends across the game, and the fans of his hometown of Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Montreal and beyond who admired his greatness, grit and determination on the field of play. May he rest in peace.”

The Cincinnati Reds posted a photo of a statue of Rose outside of Great American Ball Park surrounded by red roses, baseballs and a Reds hat.

The team also put a tribute to Rose on the scoreboards inside the stadium.

The team released a statement from the principal owner Bob Castellini, which read, “Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of Pete’s passing. He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him. Pete was a Red through and through. No one loved the game more than Pete and no one loved Pete more than Reds Country. We must never forget what he accomplished.”

The Major League Baseball Players’ Association wrote on X, “Pete Rose’s 24-year playing career left an indelible mark on baseball history. With his 4,256 career hits and 17 All-Star appearances at an unprecedented five different positions, Rose was a crucial cog in ‘The Big Red Machine’ teams of the 1970s. A National League MVP and Rookie of the Year award added to his legacy. The players’ association offers our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and many fans, especially those in his beloved hometown of Cincinnati.”

The Cincinnati Bengals wrote on X “His tenacity inspired us and will be remembered.”

Rose teammate Johnny Bench said, “My heart is sad. I loved you Peter Edward. You made all of us better. No matter the life we led. No one can replace you,” The Washington Post reported.

The Phillies said Rose would “always be remembered for his grit and hustle.”

Rose’s death was confirmed by a Clark County, Nevada, spokesperson on behalf of the medical examiner. His cause and manner of death was not released, The Associated Press reported.

Rose was most recently at an autograph show in Nashville with Tony Perez, George Foster and Dave Concepcion over the weekend.

A switch-hitter, Rose, was the National League MVP in 1973 and World Series MVP two years later.

He was a record-holder for the number of games played at 3,562, plate appearances at 15,890 and hits at 4,256 beating Ty Cogg’s 4,191. His teammates Perez, Bench and Joe Morgan were all inducted into the Hall of Fame. But Rose as the lead-off of the team, is honored with a Hall of Fame induction, despite all of the accolades and records.

Four years after being declared by then baseball Commissioner Peter Ueberroth that Rose had “reserved a prominent spot in Cooperstown” a “full inquiry into serious allegations” about Rose was opened. He was accused of betting on baseball, including games that involved the Reds.

Rose denied the charges against him.

But the 1989 investigation found. that the “accumulated testimony of witnesses, together with the documentary evidence and telephone records reveal extensive betting activity by Pete Rose in connection with professional baseball and, in particular, Cincinnati Reds games, during the 1985, 1986, and 1987 baseball seasons,” the AP reported.

Baseball’s Rule 21 states, “Any player, umpire or club or league official or employee who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform shall be declared permanently ineligible.’’

A. Bartlett Giamatti, who succeeded Ueberroth, said in August 1989, “One of the game’s greatest players has engaged in a variety of acts which have stained the game, and he must now live with the consequences of those acts.” He said that Rose agreed to a lifetime ban from the game. The Hall of Fame said that decision left Rose ineligible for the honor of being memorized.

Rose for a long time said he never bet on baseball and frequently said he would be reinstated.

But in 2004, Rose admitted that he would be in casinos for promotion, not gambling, adding that he had “messed up.”

In a 2019 memoir called “Play Hungry,” Rose said, “There are legal ways, and there are illegal ways, and betting on baseball the way I did was against the rules of baseball.”

Despite not being inducted into the Hall of Fame, he is still a presence in Cooperstown. His bat from 1978 and the cleats he wore in 1985 when he broke the record for hits are among the items in the museum.

