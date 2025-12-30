Patriots WR Stefon Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing a felony strangulation charge and a misdemeanor assault and battery complaint stemming from an incident in early December.

Diggs, 32, an 11-year NFL veteran playing in his first season with New England, is facing charges in Dedham District Court, court records show.

According to WFXT, Diggs’ attorneys appeared in court on Tuesday and asked a judge to have the police report impounded, arguing that details of the case should remain sealed.

One of the player’s attorneys, Michael DiStefano, told the judge during a remote hearing in the courthouse that there would be a “substantial risk of widespread publicity” that could taint the case if records were not impounded.

The judge took the motion under advisement.

According to WFXT, the alleged incident occurred on Dec. 2, a day after the Patriots defeated the New York Giants 33-15. In that game, Diggs had three catches for 26 yards.

No details of the allegations were revealed during Tuesday’s hearing.

Diggs is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 23, two days before the AFC Championship Game is scheduled to be played.

In a statement, the Patriots said that Diggs told team officials that he “categorically denies” the allegations.

“We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary,” the Patriots said. “Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

#Patriots statement



The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. -> — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) December 30, 2025

The Patriots (13-3) won the AFC East title this season and are the AFC’s No. 2 seed heading into the postseason.

In 17 games this season, Diggs has caught 82 passes for 970 yards and four touchdowns. He made six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots’ 42-10 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Diggs and his girlfriend, rapper Cardi B, became parents of a baby boy last month, their first child together.

© 2025 Cox Media Group