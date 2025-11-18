Outage at Cloudflare disrupts internet, including X, ChatGPT

Cloudflare reported outages on Tuesday that affected major websites and apps, including X and Chat GPT.

Cloudflare was experiencing issues with its global network, the company said Tuesday, disrupting service for many websites and apps including X and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

‘Currently operating normally’

Update 1:45 p.m. ET Nov. 18: In an update early Tuesday afternoon, Cloudflare said its services were “currently operating normally.”

"We are no longer observing elevated errors or latency across the network,“ the company said on its live status page. ”Our engineering teams continue to closely monitor the platform and perform a deeper investigation into the earlier disruption, but no configuration changes are being made at this time.

“At this point, it is considered safe to re-enable any Cloudflare services that were temporarily disabled during the incident.”

Lingering issues plague access

Update 11:36 a.m. ET Nov. 18: Cloudflare said its engineers were still mitigating some lingering issues after they posted a fix for the outage, but that they were continuing to monitor for any further problems.

“We continue to see errors and latency improve but still have reports of intermittent errors,” Cloudflare said on its live status page. “The team continues to monitor the situation as it improves, and looking for ways to accelerate full recovery.

Cloudflare says issue resolved

Update 10:12 a.m. ET Nov. 18: San Francisco-based Cloudflare said that it has resolved the issue that led to outages that impacted many areas of the internet, including X, ChatGPT, Amazon and online games.

Original report: “Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers,” the company posted in a status update shortly before 7 a.m. “We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem.”

Cloudflare helps websites secure and manage their internet traffic.

By 8:55 a.m. ET, X appeared to be back online.

On its live status page, Cloudflare originally said it is “experiencing an internal service degradation,” which could cause some of its services to be “intermittently impacted.”

There were reports of widespread 500 errors, along with Cloudflare Dashboard and API failing, according to The Associated Press.

In an update posted approximately 20 minutes after its initial post, Cloudflare said the disruptions had begun to subside.

“We are seeing services recover, but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts,” the company said.

The online game League of Legends was another platform affected by the shutdown, The New York Times reported.

By 8:15 a.m. ET, Cloudflare said that error levels for some of its services had “returned to pre-incident rates.”

According to Downdetector.com, Spotify and the fan fiction website “Archive of Our Own” were also impacted by the outage, along with Amazon and OpenAI.

The outage hit nearly a month after Amazon Web Services experienced problems with its service, disrupting its online services for hours.

Also last month, Microsoft had to deploy a fix after an outage of its Azure cloud portal left users unable to access Office 365, Minecraft and other services.

