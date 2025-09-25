Operation Santa launches: How to send a letter to Santa and become an elf

FILE PHOTO: The USPS is once again accepting letters for Operation Santa.

The USPS is once again offering its Operation Santa program, where kids can send letters to Santa and an army of volunteers helps grant their holiday wishes.

Santa’s mailroom is accepting letters now through Dec. 6, and those who want to become an elf for Santa can register to be an “adopter” starting on Nov. 3.

Santa’s address is:

Santa

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

Make sure you include your full name and return address on the top left-hand corner.

The USPS said kids should list the gifts they want in order of preference and be specific.

The agency has several templates if you would like to use one, or you can write on regular paper.

Letter adoptions start on Nov. 17. You will have to create an account and be verified.

Once you pick a letter or a few, you start shopping. You can go to your favorite stores or visit Operation Santa’s Gift Shoppe.

Then you have to ship the gifts by Dec. 13. The agency suggests shipping as early as possible.

The USPS reminds adopters to include a Note from Santa, found here, so the recipients know they were part of the program.

Click here to read some of the letters from the past.

Some children pour their hearts out, wanting nothing that the post office can deliver.

Sloan wrote:

“Dear Santa,

“It’s been a really mixed year this year, with some really high highs, and some really low lows. Last year, Dad had to work at the hospital Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and with no family in our state, it was a really lonely Christmas.

“All I want for Christmas this year is for our family to be all together, and maybe some encouraging words to get through this last year of residency.”

Emma had a suggestion for Santa:

“I think elfs including Emily deserve a break from making presents and should come the day after Thanksgiving, because Christmas is almost everyones favorite holiday, so with the elfs here there will be more Christmas spirit. Please think about it.”

Meghan wrote to Santa:

“This year I only want two things. One thing is that I want all the kids in the world to have toys or at least a happy times during the holiday. And the other thing I want is a mood necklace.”

But Melody took a more traditional route, asking Santa for a slime-making set, sparkly shoes, a car kids can drive, “real make-up, not the fake make-up for babies” and “cute girl clothes.”

