Odor of gas reported before possible New York church explosion

BOONVILLE, N.Y. — An explosion rocked a church in central New York.

Reports of a gas odor were made before the explosion at Abundant Life Church in Boonville, Oneida County, on Tuesday morning, WKTV and the Rome Sentinel reported.

Videos submitted by viewers of WKTV and shared by the television station on X, show black smoke and flames billowing from the church.

VIEWER PHOTO || Emergency crews are responding to reports of a gas odor and an explosion at Abundant Life church on St. Rt. 12 in Boonville. This is a viewer-submitted photo of the scene. pic.twitter.com/RC7qxV13Gg — WKTV (@WKTV) February 17, 2026

VIEWER-VIDEO || Emergency crews are responding to reports of a gas odor and an explosion at Abundant Life church in Boonville. pic.twitter.com/lsajLmpVeL — WKTV (@WKTV) February 17, 2026

Several fire departments, ambulance crews and local and state law enforcement are on the scene, according to WKTV.

State troopers told NY1 that the church “sustained catastrophic damage,” while a Boonville firefighter who went inside the explosion was hurt and was listed in critical condition at Wynn Hospital in Utica, New York.

Check back for more on this developing story.

