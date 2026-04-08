More than $65K worth of unreported fish eggs seized in Alaska

More than $65,000 worth of unreported fish eggs were seized by authorities near Dutch Harbor, Alaska.

JUNEAU, Alaska — More than $65,000 worth of pollock roe was seized by the U.S. Coast Guard last month after it discovered federal violations on an Alaska fishing boat.

According to a news release, the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche seized approximately 5.4 metric tons of the fish eggs on March 26.

Federal officials boarded the Northern Eagle, a catcher-processing ship, approximately 15 nautical miles north of Dutch Harbor.

That occurred after a pre-boarding audit by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement revealed “major discrepancies” between the ship’s production reports and its electronic logbook, KTUU reported.

The production weight exceeded its reported catch weight by 1,223 metric tons, which is equal to nearly 2.7 million pounds, the Coast Guard said in its release.

Officials documented 11,524 boxes of pollock roe, which was 241 boxes more than was officially declared, the Coast Guard said.

The crew observed the offload and documented 11,524 boxes of pollock roe, which was 241 boxes more than what was officially declared in the vessel’s production report, according to the press release.

“The integrity of fisheries data is paramount for the sustainability of our nation’s living marine resources,” Capt. Tyson Scofield, commanding officer of the Waesche, said in a statement. “This seizure highlights the Coast Guard’s commitment to enforcing federal law with our partner agencies to ensure a level playing field for all fishermen who follow the rules. I am extremely proud of the Waeschecrew’s dedication and perseverance to complete this multi-day operation.”

The Coast Guard investigation also revealed evidence from an earlier voyage that documented underreporting and offloading nearly 12.4 metric tons of pollock roe. The value was estimated at $150,000.

“As a cooperative enforcement partner, we collaborate closely with the Coast Guard to identify and address suspected and known violations at sea,” Benjamin Cheeseman, assistant director of NOAA Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement, Alaska Division, said in a statement. “The Coast Guard’s support was key to uncovering these violations on the water where they occurred, and our partnership remains essential to protecting our nation from those who break the law.”

The seized fish eggs have been secured in a Dutch Harbor storage facility, KTUU reported.

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