Mamie Laverock of ‘When Calls The Heart’ on life support after falling off 5-story balcony

Mamie Laverock on life support Mamie Laverock, an actress on the hit show "When Calls the Heart, is on life support after she suffered a fall from a 5-story building, according to People.

Mamie Laverock, an actress who had appeared on the hit show “When Calls the Heart, is on life support after she suffered a fall from a 5-story balcony, according to her family.

The actress fell from a balcony, her family said, and “sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support. We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

The 19-year-old first had a ‘medical emergency’ on May 11 and was taken by her mother Nicole Compton to a hospital in Winnipeg, per the GoFundMe campaign her family created.

At that time, her parents said she was then transferred to a Vancouver hospital, where she would stay “upwards of a month or more.” They stated her recovery was “unclear” but “she is alive and is showing signs of improvement,” People reported.

But at some point, she fell five stories off a walkway causing severe injuries., it was claimed in an update to the GoFundMe post.

‘We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories. She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support,’ according to the GoFundMe post.

Laverock played nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan for the first two seasons of “When Calls The Heart” which airs on the Hallmark Channel.

Laverock got her acting start in 2012′s “This Means War” starring Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Tom Hardy, according to IMDb.

She also appeared in 2018′s “Wedding Of Dreams” with Debbie Gibson, Robert Gant, and Pascale Hutton and “The Hollow Child,” Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” and the Lifetime movie “Spotlight on Christmas.”

“When Calls the Heart” costar Erin Krakow donated to the family’s fund.

‘I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too,’ wrote Erin.

‘I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can,’ Johannah Newmarch, who plays Laverock’s on-screen mother Molly Sullivan, also shared her support in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“They need all the support they can get to make it through this.”

