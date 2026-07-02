‘Malcolm in the Middle’ actor Frankie Muniz announces divorce

File photo. Frankie Muniz is flanked by his wife, Paige, and son, Mauz, in 2024. Frankie announced that he and Paige were divorcing after a decade of marriage.

Actor Frankie Muniz and his wife Paige are divorcing after a decade together, the actor announced in a social media post.

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The “Malcolm in the Middle” star, 40, and Paige Muniz confirmed the split in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday.

Frankie Muniz, 40, wrote that they made the decision after a “period of separation that we kept private.”

“After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents,” he wrote. “We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared.”

The post was the second written by the actor on July 1. He deleted the first one after receiving backlash from fans. The post featured a video of the couple dancing to the We the Kings’ “Check Yes, Juliet” with their 5-year-old son, Mauz Mosley Muniz, USA Today reported.

As the video ended, the actor held Mauz up and pretended to play him like an air guitar, People reported.

That prompted a rebuttal from Paige Muniz, 33, who defended her husband in a comment under their new post.

“Frankie, I am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old fun video of our family because people are so cruel to you,” she wrote. “Divorce is bad, sure -- it’s not like we’re excited about it … but we’re two adults who know how to be on the same team.

“I can’t believe people could scrutinize that.”

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The couple met in 2016 at a celebrity golf event where she was working as a presenter for a golf network, People reported.

They eloped at Camelback Mountain in Phoenix the following year, according to USA Today. They had a public wedding ceremony in Phoenix in February 2020, according to the newspaper.

Frankie Muniz is coming off his role in Hulu’s “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair,” which saw him reprise his role of Malcolm in “flash forward” continuation of the original early 2000s sitcom.

He also competes full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

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