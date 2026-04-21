Lyrid meteor shower peak: How to see the show

FILE PHOTO: Meteors from the Lyrid meteor shower burn in the atmosphere. The meteor shower will peak early Wednesday morning.

The Lyrid meteor shower peaks overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with sky gazers able to see up to 20 meteors an hour.

Space.com said that the peak would happen in the predawn hours of April 22 and the conditions would be helpful as the moon sets at about midnight, allowing the sky to be dark.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the show won’t be fully over as the meteors will continue to zoom across the sky until April 25, according to Space.com.

They can be seen anywhere in the sky, but they come from the constellation Lyra, which is how the Lyrid shower gets its name.

It is the oldest meteor shower, came from the comet C/1861 G1 or Thatcher, CNN reported. The meteor shower is considered a medium-strength shower, without the brightness of others.

Bill Cooke, lead of NASA’s Meteoroid Environments Office, told CNN the meteors will be fast and faint.

But if you want to try to see some meteors, you’ll want to look slightly away from the radiant for the best and most impressive show.

You’ll also want to find a place away from city lights, if possible, about 20 to 30 minutes before the peak to allow your eyes to adjust. Also, try not to look at your phone as the glow will reset the clock for eye adjustment, Space.com advises.

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