LeBron James announces he’s going to Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James
LeBron James FILE PHOTO: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

King James is going to the City of Brotherly Love.

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LeBron James announced on social media that he will be playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, writing, “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team, and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

ESPN predicted that James would choose Miami, and not Cleveland, saying Florida would be the best fit. But that prediction was made hours before James cemented the decision not to go to either team mentioned, but instead head to Philly.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania said the deal to lure James to The Sixers was for two years and $8 million with a player option.

He will join Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid, according to Bleacher Report.

USA Today called it a “super team.”

James has been a free agent for more than three weeks.

He played eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers while The Sixers become the fourth franchise for King James. The 2026-27 season will be James’ 24th season in the NBA, extending the record he already holds, according to USA Today.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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