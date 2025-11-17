Jets cornerback Kris Boyd critical after suffering gunshot wound in NYC

File photo. The New York Jets cornerback was in critical but stable condition after he was shot early Sunday in New York City.

NEW YORK — New York Jets cornerback and special teams player Kris Boyd was in critical but stable condition after being shot in New York City early Sunday, according to published reports and Mayor Eric Adams’ office.

Boyd, 29, a six-year NFL veteran who has played for the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans before joining the Jets as a free agent, has not appeared in a game during the 2025 regular season. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during a team scrimmage in August.

The New York City Police Department confirmed that a 29-year-old male was wounded in Midtown Manhattan in a shooting at about 2 a.m. ET on Sunday, but did not identify Boyd as the victim.

I am praying for New York Jets player Kris Boyd and his loved ones.



Although we’ve gotten shootings to historic lows in our city, we must continue to work to end gun violence. Too many young lives have been tragically altered and cut short by this epidemic. https://t.co/q4wKkO8E3W — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) November 16, 2025

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said. According to The Associated Press, Adams’ office said that the man who was shot was Boyd.

In a statement, the Jets said that the team is “aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time.”

According to the NYPD, the shooting happened on West 38th Street at an address listed for Sei Less restaurant. Police said the victim was shot in the abdomen and was taken to an area hospital.

The New York Post was the first media outlet to report the shooting.

Sources told WCBS that the shooting came after a verbal dispute that escalated.

Police said the suspect fled the shooting and headed east on West 38th Street. He was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag.

The Jets did not play on Sunday. The team played Thursday night, losing 27-13 to the New England Patriots.

Everybody please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his family!!! Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety. Lord I ask that you please just get him through this safely.

In your name, Amen🙏🏾 — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) November 16, 2025

New York City mayor Eric Adams wrote in a post on X on Sunday that he is praying for Boyd and his family.

“Although we’ve gotten shootings to historic lows in our city, we must continue to work to end gun violence,” the mayor tweeted. “Too many young lives have been tragically altered and cut short by this epidemic.”

“Everybody please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his family!!! Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety,” the Jets’ Jermaine Johnson tweeted. “Lord I ask that you please just get him through this safely. In your name, Amen.”

New York Jets' Kris Boyd is in critical but stable condition at Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen at a Midtown restaurant early Sunday morning, the New York Police Department told ESPN. https://t.co/TbYWxZLfuJ — ESPN (@espn) November 16, 2025

Boyd was a seventh-round draft pick of the Vikings in the 2019 NFL draft.

© 2025 Cox Media Group