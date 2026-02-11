Investigator claims Kurt Cobain’s death was homicide; Seattle Police stand by suicide ruling

FILE PHOTO: Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during Nirvana in New York, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

A new report claims that the death of Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain was not by suicide, rather he was a victim of homicide. But police in Seattle are standing by their original findings.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, a private forensic team compiled by independent forensic specialist Brian Burnett said that Cobain’s death was a homicide.

Burnett’s team looked at the evidence and came to that conclusion.

But the Seattle Police Department disagrees, saying the suicide ruling is correct.

“Our detective concluded that he died by suicide, and this continues to be the position held by this department,” a police spokesperson told The Daily Mail.

One of the researchers on Burnett’s team said the scene looked like it was “like someone staged a movie” with the gun and shells receipt in Cobain’s pocket, a heroin kit neatly organized near his body.

Michelle Wilkins said that the writing on the note does not fully match.

“The top of the note is written by Kurt. There’s nothing about suicide in that. It’s basically just him talking about quitting the band,” Wilkins said. “Then there are four lines at the bottom. If you even look at the note, you can see that the last four lines are written in different … the text is a little bit different. It’s bigger, it looks more scrawly.”

Despite Burnett’s team’s findings, neither the police department nor the King County Medical Examiner’s Office is reopening the case at this time.

“Our office is always open to revisiting its conclusions if new evidence comes to light, but we’ve seen nothing to date that would warrant reopening of this case and our previous determination of death,” the medical examiner’s office told The Daily Mail.

KIRO’s news partner MyNorthwest reported that Cobain and Nirvana had “instant success” with their 1991 album “Nevermind” and songs such as “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

He started using heroin to deal with an illness, MyNorthwest reported, and he had suffered several drug overdoses.

Cobain had been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder when he was young, and eventually bipolar disorder.

He was found dead by an electrical contractor at his home in April 1994. Police said he had committed suicide by shotgun three days before he was found on April 8, 1994, KIRO reported.

Cobain last performed about a month before his death in Munich, Germany, according to KIRO.

This is not the first time his case has been reviewed. In 2021, the FBI released archival files that included a letter to the bureau to have officials investigate his death, Billboard reported at the time.

One letter from Nov. 20, 2006, claimed there were no fingerprints found on the shotgun, as well as the different handwriting in the suicide note. A second letter from 2003 asked to see “inconsistencies surrounding his death cleared up once and for all.”

Esquire reported that the FBI said it could not investigate, responding to the letters:

“In order for the FBI to initiate an investigation of any complaint we receive, specific facts must be present to indicate that a violation of federal law within our investigative jurisdiction has occurred,” the FBI wrote. “Based on the limited information you provided, we are unable to identify any violation of federal law within the investigative jurisdiction of the FBI.

“We are, therefore, unable to take any investigative action in this case.”

Read the entire file from the FBI vault here.

0 of 13 Through the years Kurt Cobain was mug shot arrested by Aberdeen, Washington police in May 1986. (Photo courtesy Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images) (Donaldson Collection/Getty Images) Through the years Singer and guitarist with Nirvana, Kurt Cobain performs live on stage in Frankfurt, Germany on November 12 1991 (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns) (Paul Bergen/Redferns) Through the years Kurt Cobain of Nirvana, portrait during an interview in Roppongi Prince Hotel, Tokyo, Japan, 18th February 1992. (Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) (Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Through the years Photo of NIRVANA, Kurt Cobain, posed, looking to camera, recording in Hilversum Studios (Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns) (Michel Linssen/Redferns) Through the years Rock singer Kurt Cobain (1967 - 1994) performs on stage with Nirvana at the MTV Video Music Awards, September 10, 1992. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images) Through the years Seattle grunge band Nirvana at the MTV Video Music Awards with their 'moonman' for best alternative video 'In Bloom'. Left to right: Kris Novoselik, Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain and the video's director Kevin Kerslake. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images) (Fotos International/Getty Images) Through the years Kurt Cobain of Nirvana (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Through the years Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage) (Kevin.Mazur/WireImage) Through the years Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love and baby Frances Bean attending the 1993 MTV Music Video Awards in Los Angeles 09/02/93 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) Through the years Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93. Photo by Frank Micelotta. (Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images) Through the years Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93. Photo by Frank Micelotta. (Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images)

