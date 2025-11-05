‘Home Alone’ reunion: Macaulay Culkin brings back Kevin for holiday-themed ad

Macaulay Culkin has reprised his role of Kevin from "Home Alone" for a new advertising campaign.

‘Tis the season for nostalgia and one company is reuniting Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister with the granddaughter of his elderly neighbor, Old Man Marley.

Home Instead has launched its new campaign, “Home But Not Alone,” featuring Macaulay Culkin reprising his role as Kevin McCallister from “Home Alone,” the company said in a news release.

Timed with the 35th anniversary of the beloved holiday film “Home Alone,” the campaign aims to highlight the importance of in-home care for older adults, emphasizing the joy, dignity, and independence it can bring.

“We wanted to tell this story authentically, recognizing that we all experience this moment with a loved one at some point,” said Jody Hill, director of the Home But Not Alone spots.

The campaign, which launched on Nov. 1, builds on Home Instead’s “A Better What’s Next” initiative, focusing on the positive impact of staying safely at home for aging parents.

“The Righteous Gemstones” director Jody Hill created the campaign, which blends nostalgia, humor, and heart to spark meaningful conversations about the need for support as parents age.

Kim Atkinson, Chief Marketing Officer of Home Instead, said in the news release, “These times can also uncover when loved ones may need additional support to continue living independently at home.”

The campaign’s centerpiece is the 60-second Granddaughter Marley spot, supported by shorter spots including Groceries (:15), Your Turn (:06), and The Delivery (:06).

The “Home But Not Alone” campaign will air through January 11 during presentations of “Home Alone” and other special holiday programming, encouraging families to consider in-home care options with compassion and humor.

© 2025 Cox Media Group