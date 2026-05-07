‘Hocus Pocus 3′ in development: reports

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the Hocus Pocus 2 World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on September 27, 2022 in New York City. Could the series become a trillogy? (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney)

It looks like the Sanderson sisters may be putting a spell on movie fans for a third time.

[ Read more trending news ]

Deadline reported that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will once again don their witchy costumes for “Hocus Pocus 3.”

The “Today” show said the movie was in early development.

The film, which is expected to hit the big screen instead of streaming, will come from Disney Live Action Studios.

The original film was released in theaters in 1993, while its sequel was released direct-to-Disney+ in 2022.

The next part in the series was announced in 2023, but when President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, Sean Bailey, left the company in 2024, the project was in limbo.

The sequel’s writer, Jen D’Angelo, told Entertainment Weekly in 2023, “We’re still in the story phase, we’re still working on it. We’ve been working on some ideas, and it’s been fun to dive back into that world and we have so many directions in which to go and so many new characters to explore.”

D’Angelo added, “We’ve only scratched the surface of Hannah Waddingham’s mother witch.”

Parker said on a 2025 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that the cast was in talks for the project, “Today” reported.

“No more developments other than we would like to do it,” she said. “We’ve been having some conversations.”

Then a few months after Parker’s interview, Midler told Cohen, “They sent a script and a lot of it was brilliant. So I got very excited. And now we’re sort of, like, trying to figure out what it is and where it’s going to be and how much it’s going to cost.”

Still, despite the news from Deadline, other news outlets and their past comments, the trio has yet to confirm the project taking a new step.

©2026 Cox Media Group