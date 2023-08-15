Here are the charges Trump and 18 co-defendants are facing in Georgia

Presidential Hopefuls Make The Rounds At The Iowa State Fair FILE PHOTO: DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges supporters as the visits the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Republican and Democratic presidential hopefuls are visiting the fair, a tradition in one of the first states that will test candidates with the 2024 caucuses. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted late Monday night in Fulton County Georgia, charged with seeking to overturn his narrow defeat in that state during the 2020 presidential election.

Trump and the other 18 are facing 41 criminal counts following a two-and-a-half-year investigation.

Here are the charges each defendant is facing:

Former President Donald Trump (13 charges)

3 counts: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

2 counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

2 counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

2 counts: False statements and writings

1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

1 count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

1 count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

1 count: Filing false documents

Rudy Giuliani: Trump lawyer (13 counts)

3 counts: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

3 counts: False statements and writings

2 counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

2 counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

1 count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

1 count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

John Eastman: Trump lawyer (9 charges)

1 count: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

1 count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

2 counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

2 counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

1 count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

1 count: Filing false documents

Mark Meadows: Former White House chief of staff (2 charges)

1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

1 count: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

Kenneth Chesebro: Lawyer (7 charges)

1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

1 count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

2 counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

2 counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

1 count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Jeffrey Clark: Former Justice Department official (2 charges)

1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

1 count: Criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings

Jenna Ellis: Trump campaign lawyer (2 charges)

1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

1 count: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

Ray Smith: Trump campaign attorney (12 charges)

1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

3 counts: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

2 counts: False statements and writings

1 count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

2 counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

2 counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

1 count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Robert Cheeley: Lawyer (10 charges)

1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

1 count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

2 counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

2 counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

1 count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

1 count: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

1 count: False statements and writings

1 count: Perjury

Michael A. Roman: Trump campaign official (7 charges)

1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

1 count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

2 counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

2 counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

1 count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

David Shafer: Former state senator and former chair of the Georgia Republican Party (8 charges)

1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

1 count: Impersonating a public officer

2 counts: Forgery in the first degree

3 counts: False statements and writings

1 count: Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents

Shawn Still: Georgia State Senator (7 charges)

1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

1 count: Impersonating a public officer

2 counts: Forgery in the first degree

2 counts: False statements and writings

1 count: Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents

Stephen Lee: Pastor (5 charges)

1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

2 counts: Criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses (two counts)

1 count: Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings

1 count: Influencing witnesses

Harrison Floyd: Leader of Black Voices for Trump (3 charges)

1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

1 count: Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings

1 count: Influencing witnesses

Trevian C. Kutti: Publicist (3 charges)

1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

1 count: Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings

1 count: Influencing witnesses

Sidney Powell: Trump campaign lawyer (7 charges)

1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

2 counts: Conspiracy to commit election fraud

1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer theft

1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer trespass

1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy

1 count: Conspiracy to defraud the state

Cathy Latham: Former head of the Republican Party in Coffee County (11 charges)

1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

1 count: Impersonating a public officer

1 count: Forgery in the first degree

1 count: False statements and writings

1 count: Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents

2 counts: Conspiracy to commit election fraud

1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer theft

1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer trespass

1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy

1 count: Conspiracy to defraud the state

Scott Hall: Bail bondsman (7 charges)

1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

2 counts: Conspiracy to commit election fraud

1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer theft

1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer trespass

1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy

1 count: Conspiracy to defraud the state

Misty Hampton: Coffee County elections supervisor (7 charges)