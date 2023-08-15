Here are the charges Trump and 18 co-defendants are facing in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted late Monday night in Fulton County Georgia, charged with seeking to overturn his narrow defeat in that state during the 2020 presidential election.
Trump and the other 18 are facing 41 criminal counts following a two-and-a-half-year investigation.
Here are the charges each defendant is facing:
Former President Donald Trump (13 charges)
- 3 counts: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
- 2 counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
- 2 counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
- 2 counts: False statements and writings
- 1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
- 1 count: Filing false documents
Rudy Giuliani: Trump lawyer (13 counts)
- 3 counts: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
- 3 counts: False statements and writings
- 2 counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
- 2 counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
- 1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
John Eastman: Trump lawyer (9 charges)
- 1 count: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- 2 counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
- 2 counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
- 1 count: Filing false documents
Mark Meadows: Former White House chief of staff (2 charges)
- 1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- 1 count: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
Kenneth Chesebro: Lawyer (7 charges)
- 1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- 2 counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
- 2 counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Jeffrey Clark: Former Justice Department official (2 charges)
- 1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- 1 count: Criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings
Jenna Ellis: Trump campaign lawyer (2 charges)
- 1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- 1 count: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
Ray Smith: Trump campaign attorney (12 charges)
- 1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- 3 counts: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
- 2 counts: False statements and writings
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- 2 counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
- 2 counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Robert Cheeley: Lawyer (10 charges)
- 1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- 2 counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
- 2 counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
- 1 count: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
- 1 count: False statements and writings
- 1 count: Perjury
Michael A. Roman: Trump campaign official (7 charges)
- 1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- 2 counts: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
- 2 counts: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
David Shafer: Former state senator and former chair of the Georgia Republican Party (8 charges)
- 1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- 1 count: Impersonating a public officer
- 2 counts: Forgery in the first degree
- 3 counts: False statements and writings
- 1 count: Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
Shawn Still: Georgia State Senator (7 charges)
- 1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- 1 count: Impersonating a public officer
- 2 counts: Forgery in the first degree
- 2 counts: False statements and writings
- 1 count: Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
Stephen Lee: Pastor (5 charges)
- 1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- 2 counts: Criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses (two counts)
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
- 1 count: Influencing witnesses
Harrison Floyd: Leader of Black Voices for Trump (3 charges)
- 1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
- 1 count: Influencing witnesses
Trevian C. Kutti: Publicist (3 charges)
- 1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
- 1 count: Influencing witnesses
Sidney Powell: Trump campaign lawyer (7 charges)
- 1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- 2 counts: Conspiracy to commit election fraud
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer theft
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
- 1 count: Conspiracy to defraud the state
Cathy Latham: Former head of the Republican Party in Coffee County (11 charges)
- 1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- 1 count: Impersonating a public officer
- 1 count: Forgery in the first degree
- 1 count: False statements and writings
- 1 count: Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
- 2 counts: Conspiracy to commit election fraud
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer theft
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
- 1 count: Conspiracy to defraud the state
Scott Hall: Bail bondsman (7 charges)
- 1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- 2 counts: Conspiracy to commit election fraud
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer theft
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
- 1 count: Conspiracy to defraud the state
Misty Hampton: Coffee County elections supervisor (7 charges)
- 1 count: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- 2 counts: Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer theft
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
- 1 count: Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
- 1 count: Conspiracy to defraud the state