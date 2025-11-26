Guy Fieri injured in gruesome accident, undergoes surgery

FILE PHOTO: Restaurateur Guy Fieri arrives at Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate Party at Mardi Gras World on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Fieri was hurt in an accident and is in a wheelchair for the next two months. (Photo by Skip Bolen/Getty Images)

Celebrity chef and television host Guy Fieri will be in a wheelchair and is using crutches for the next two months after he had a gruesome accident.

The Food Network star, who had been filming his new series “Flavor Town Food Fight,” said he missed a set of stairs and tore his quad muscle, E! News reported.

He told Fox News that he “slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold. So, you know, it extended me out. I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself the giveaway point and the doctor said he’s never seen — you know, in 20 years — he hasn’t seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half. Yeah, it sucked."

Fieri was taken into emergency surgery so his muscles didn’t recede.

“You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded,” he said.

Because they were in the midst of filming the series, he said that the crew had to be creative during filming, but now he is taking a break at his ranch as he expects to be off his feet, using a wheelchair or crutches, for eight weeks.

He said he will have to lean on his son for the Thanksgiving meal this year.

“My son, Ryder, texted me from school and he said, ‘Well, I guess all the training you’ve given me and all the cooking I’ve been doing while I was at school, it was going to be my time to shine.’ And I said, ‘I am so happy you’re asking me about this versus me telling you, you have to do it,’” Fieri told Fox News.

Ryder, along with his brother and cousin, will be in the kitchen this year as Fieri will be "quarterbacking from the wheelchair and telling them what to do," as they prep a meal for about 40 people.

Once he is out of the wheelchair, Fieri will have to be put into a cast and then undergo rehab for the injury.

Fieri made it big in 2006 when he won the competition “Next Food Network Star” and started hosting “Guy’s Big Bite.” He has since hosted several shows, written books, opened restaurants and has a line of products under the Flavortown brand, Entertainment Weekly reported.

