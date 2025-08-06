Fort Stewart under lockdown; report of active shooter

Google Maps aerial shot of Fort Stewart
Fort Stewart Fort Stewart (Google Maps/Google)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HINESVILLE, Ga. — An Army base in Georgia is under lockdown after reports of an active shooter.

The incident occurred at Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Georgia, according to WJCL.

Fort Stewart Police Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Angel Tomko told CNN there was an active shooter but would not confirm any other details, referring to the base’s verified Facebook page.

Base officials confirmed on Facebook that there were casualties, but did not give any details on how many people were hurt or what their injuries were.

Fort Stewart is in a lockdown status due to an active shooter incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area. The...

Posted by Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield on Wednesday, August 6, 2025

The lockdown happened at about 11 a.m. ET after reports of a shooting at the 2nd Armored Brigade near the airfield.

About 10,000 soldiers, family members and civilian employees are on the post, CNN reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

