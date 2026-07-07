FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo fights back tears after final World Cup match

A dejected Cristiano Ronaldo walks off the pitch after Portugal lost a 1-0 match to Spain at the World Cup. It was the legendary center-forward's final World Cup appearance.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cristiano Ronaldo fought back tears after what turned out to be his final World Cup appearance on Monday.

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The 41-year-old center-forward, one of soccer’s great playmakers, said he had a “clear conscience” after Portugal dropped a 1-0 decision to Spain in a round-of-16 match, ESPN reported.

Ronaldo has appeared in 27 World Cup matches, second only to Lionel Messi’s 30. But the failure to win a championship in soccer’s biggest event will remain the biggest hole in his résumé.

Ronaldo confirmed after the match that it was his final World Cup, but did not rule out appearing with the national team again.

Heartbreak for Ronaldo 💔 pic.twitter.com/Nr3F7wlBh1 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 6, 2026

“I’m sad to leave the World Cup this way,” he said. “As I said yesterday, I gave it my all, and I leave with a clear conscience. That’s the life of a footballer. You have to move forward.

“It was my last World Cup, yes. But as for the rest, there’s time to think, to be with my family, and not say things in the heat of the moment.”

Ronaldo also will not compete in the 2028 European Championships, USA Today reported. He previously confirmed that he would be skipping that event, adding that the 2024 tournament was his last appearance.

Ronaldo, who has appeared in six World Cup tournaments, told reporters that “tomorrow is a new day and life will go on,” Sports Illustrated reported.

“I have won three titles for Portugal,” Ronaldo said. “Before Cristiano, Portugal hadn’t won any titles. I’m happy.

“The truth is that the biggest title I won with the national team was in 2016 (the Euros), which for me has the same magnitude as a World Cup, honestly.”

Nevertheless, Ronaldo became the first player to score a goal across six different World Cup tournaments, according to Sports Illustrated.

That record may stand for a long time.

He already is the all-time leader in international goals (146) and appearances (233), according to “Today.”

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