Fan hospitalized after falling into bullpen during White Sox-Royals game

File photo. A fan was injured after falling into the right-field bullpen at Chicago's Rate Field on Wednesday.

CHICAGO — Wednesday’s game between the host Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals was briefly delayed after a fan fell into the visitors’ bullpen in right field.

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The game at Rate Field was paused in the top of the fourth inning as medical personnel tended to the fan, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“The fan has been transported to a local hospital for additional treatment, the White Sox said in a statement.

I talked to White Sox fans who described what happened when fan fell into the Royals bullpen during tonight's game. https://t.co/6knxWPcjOh — Pete Grathoff (@pgrathoff) May 14, 2026

Videos recorded at the game showed the fan tumbling over a rail situated above the bullpen in the bottom of the third inning, ESPN reported. The fan fell as Chicago was scoring a run after Chase Meidroth’s sacrifice fly.

The fan appeared to rise out of his seat before falling, according to ESPN.

“From what I’ve heard, the fan was kind of standing up on the edge of the bullpen, and kind of just went over,” Royals reliever Nick Mears told reporters. “Then saw him lying there.”

The game continued into the top of the fourth. It was stopped after Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. walked. A security official got the attention of umpire crew chief Chris Conroy, who paused the game, ESPN reported.

“He jumped up to celebrate and fell over,” White Sox fan Zach Kreigler told The Kansas City Star. “He just got excited and flipped over. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. I just hope he’s OK.”

Chicago left-hander Noah Schultz was on the mound when play was stopped.

There was a delay in the Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals game after a fan fell into the Royals bullpen.



The fan has been taken to the hospital for additional treatment per @JesseRogersESPN. pic.twitter.com/SV80371pRg — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) May 14, 2026

“They were just briefly telling me there was some security thing going on,” Schultz said, according to the Tribune. “It was unfortunate to hear it was a fan that fell.

“Hopefully he or she is doing OK. That’s horrible to hear.”

The fan was taken out of the stadium on a gurney, WLS reported.

“There was a little bit of talk about it in the dugout, but we really had no idea what was going on,” Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino said, according to ESPN. “So I don’t know what’s going on now, but I hope the guy is OK.”

The White Sox defeated the Royals 6-5, WMAQ reported.

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