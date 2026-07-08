Emmy nominations announced: Who made the cut

FILE PHOTO: View of Emmy statuettes at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Television Academy of Arts and Sciences has announced which stars and television shows will be vying for an Emmy this fall.

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The 78th Emmy Awards will be handed out on Sept. 14 for programs that have aired between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026, The New York Times reported.

The nominees were announced on Wednesday morning at the Wolf Theatre in the Saban Media Center, hosted by Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas from “The Bear” and Jeff Hiller from “Somebody Somewhere.”

Some big-name stars, known for their careers on the big screen, have nominations for their work on the small screen this year, including Steve Carell (“Rooster”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“The Bear”), Harrison Ford (“Shrinking”) and Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”).

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Meanwhile, “Hacks” has broken the record for most nominations in a single year for the comedy category with 24, while “The Pitt” leads drama shows with 25 nominations.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

“The Diplomat”

“The Gilded Age”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Pluribus”

“Slow Horses”

“Your Friends and Neighbors”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Carrie Coon

Chase Infiniti

Keri Russell

Rhea Seahorn

Zendaya

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown

Gary Oldman

Mark Ruffalo

Rufus Sewell

Noah Wyle

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“Widow’s Bay”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Brunson

Ayo Edebiri

Elle Fanning

Lisa Kudrow

Jean Smart

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Yahya Abdul Mateen II

Steve Carell

Matthew Rhys

Jason Segel

Martin Short

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

“All Her Fault”

“The Beast In Me”

“Beef”

“DTF St. Louis”

“Love Story”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Claire Danes

Sally Field

Carey Mulligan

Sarah Pidgeon

Sarah Snook

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Riz Ahmed

Jason Bateman

Charlie Hunnam

Oscar Isaac

Matthew Rhys

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SERIES

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO Max)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

“Survivor”(CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

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