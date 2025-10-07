Cyndi Lauper to hit Vegas for first Sin City residency

FILE PHOTO: Cyndi Lauper performs at Bridgestone Arena on November 01, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — It’s not unusual for entertainers to do a stint in Las Vegas and now Cyndi Lauper is adding her name to the list of performers who will be holding residency in Sin City.

The “True Colors” singer announced her first residency in “Cyn City” next spring.

She will do a series of concerts at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from April 24 to May 2.

Ticket presale starts Oct. 8 with general sale starting Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

The five concerts come after she wrapped her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour,” Consequence said.

That tour had 68 shows around the world and finished on Labor Day weekend, KLAS reported.

Months before her residency, Lauper will be honored with induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next month.

0 of 23 Cyndi Lauper through the years 2018: Recording artist Cyndi Lauper attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2018: Cyndi Lauper attends WE Day California at The Forum on April 19, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for WE) (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for WE) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2018: Cyndi Lauper and Rod Stewart perform at Madison Square Garden on August 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2019: Cyndi Lauper and Brendon Urie attend the 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards at Cipriani 42nd on May 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images) (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2019: (L-R) Paris Hilton and Cyndi Lauper attend Libertine fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on September 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2019: Kesha (L) and Cyndi Lauper perform onstage at the Cyndi Lauper And Friends: Home For The Holidays Benefit at The Novo by Microsoft on December 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2019: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Cyndi Lauper attend Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Billboard) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Billboard) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2020: (L-R) Brandi Carlile and Cyndi Lauper perform onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2020: Cyndi Lauper attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording A) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2020: (L-R) Chrissy Teigen, Cyndi Lauper, and John Legend attend the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy Reception at NeueHouse Hollywood on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Sony) (John Sciulli/Getty Images for Sony) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2020: Cyndi Lauper performs onstage at the Roundabout Theater's 2020 Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 02, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2020: Cyndi Lauper performs on stage during the Fourth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for God's Love We Deliver ) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for God's Love We D) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2021: Cyndi Lauper speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2021: Cyndi Lauper performs onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images,) (John Lamparski/Getty Images,) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2021: Cyndi Lauper attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2021: Cyndi Lauper performs live from Times Square during 2021 New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2022: Cyndi Lauper attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording A) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2022: (L-R) Honoree Joni Mitchell and Cyndi Lauper attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording A) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2022: Singer Cyndi Lauper speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. Later today, President Joe Biden later signed Respect for Marriage Act, which will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2023: Cyndi Lauper attends the "Let the Canary Sing" premiere -during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva)

