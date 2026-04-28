Country music singer Dylan Carter, former contestant on ‘The Voice,’ dies at 24

The country singer, who appeared in a 2023 episode of "The Voice," died in an auto wreck on April 25. He was 24.

Country singer Dylan Carter, a South Carolina native who appeared during Season 24 of “The Voice” in 2023, died Saturday in a car accident, authorities said. He was 24.

Carter was involved in a single-vehicle crash on a rural road in Colleton County, WCBD reported. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the singer’s death.

News about Carter’s death was reported on social media on Sunday. A Facebook post by Moncks Corner Mayor Thomas Hamilton, described Carter as a “gifted singer.” He had been scheduled to perform Monday at Moncks Corner’s “Music on Main” event, WCBD reported.

Carter was a co-founder of The Local Voice, which provides care to women fighting breast cancer. The organization posted a tribute to the singer on its Facebook page on Sunday.

“With heavy hearts we share the passing of Dylan Carter, co-founder of The Local Voice, talented musician, and someone who meant so much to our community,” the organization wrote. “Dylan was the heart of what we do. He believed every voice matters and lived that every day. Through his music, his kindness, and his smile, he brought people together and made everyone feel seen.

“We are heartbroken, but find comfort knowing he is in heaven with his mother,” the post continues. “We are so grateful for Dylan, for the love he gave this community, and for the impact he leaves behind. We will carry his light forward and continue this mission in his honor.

Authorities told TMZ that Carter’s 2026 Tesla sedan was traveling southbound on U.S. 21 just after 11 p.m. ET when it veered off the road. The vehicle struck a pole and a fence and then rolled over.

The Colleton County coroner told the website that Carter died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash and ruled his death accidental.

Dylan chose Reba McEntire to be his singing coach after he appeared on “The Voice” in 2023, E! Online reported. He earned chair turns from McEntire, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan during his blind audition in Episode 7 of Season 24.

His performance of Whitney Houston’s “I Look To You” was a tribute to his mother, who died in 2022, Deadline reported.

During an October 2023 interview with WCBD, Carter said he had attempted to sing the song during his mother’s funeral but was overcome with emotion and could not finish the song. He added he felt his mother’s presence when he auditioned for “The Voice.”

“I felt my mom with me. I heard her, but then walking off that stage and after hearing and seeing them all turn, I just, my confidence grew,” Carter said in the interview. “I felt on top of the world. It was crazy.”

McEntire paid tribute to Carter in a social media post.

“We will miss Dylan so much. He was a brilliant, kind and talented young man who brought a huge ray of sunshine to the voice,” the singer wrote. “Rest in peace, my dear friend.”

A heartfelt moment from @reba as she remembers @NBCTheVoice contestant Dylan Carter, who has passed away at just 24.



READ MORE: https://t.co/1AGtKWW0ZU pic.twitter.com/Qe5H0o2Fa7 — Country Now (@CountryNow) April 27, 2026

Away from music, Carter was a real estate agent and was a part owner of RV park and campground near Lake Marion in the Santee community, WCBD reported.

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