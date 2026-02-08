Brad Arnold, founding member, lead singer of 3 Doors Down, dies at 47

The lead singer and a founding member of 3 Doors Down died on Feb. 7. He was 47.

Arnold died in his sleep after a battle with kidney cancer, according to the band’s official social media platforms. He was surrounded by his wife, Jennifer, and family, Deadline reported.

“With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer, and songwriter of 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, February 7th, at the age of 47,” the band wrote. “With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer.”

In May 2025, Arnold said he had “no fear” after he revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all, but it is going to force us to cancel our tour this summer and we’re sorry for that,” Arnold said in an Instagram video at the time.

Arnold was born on Sept. 27, 1978, in Escatawpa, Mississippi, Deadline reported. He formed 3 Doors Down in 1996 with Todd Harrell and Matt Roberts while they were in high school. Four years later the band released its signature hit, “Kryptonite.” The song, which Arnold wrote as a 15-year-old during his math class, peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other songs that cracked the Hot 100 included “Loser” and “Be Like That,” the entertainment website reported.

The group’s first of six albums, “The Better Life,” was released in 2000 and was the 11th best-selling album of the year.

Among the first to publicly pay tribute to Arnold was Shinedown’s Brent Smith, Billboard reported.

“You guys were the first band that ever took us out on the road,” Smith said. “Brad was always kind, always encouraging, and always real.”

“Brad was always a gentleman, a stellar musician, and a good man,” David Draiman of Disturbed wrote. “May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.”

Additional tributes came from artists including Seether, Adam Gontier of Three Days Grace and Staind, according to Billboard.

