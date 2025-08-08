Bed Bath & Beyond returns: Opens first brick-and-mortar store after bankruptcy closures

FILE PHOTO: An image of a now-closed Bed Bath & Beyond location in 2022. The first Bed Bath & Beyond store has opened after the company shuttered all locations during its bankruptcy. The new store is called Bed Bath & Beyond Home.

Bed Bath & Beyond is back! The company has opened its first new store a year after bankruptcy forced the closure of the chain.

There’s a slightly different name for the home goods retailer. The store is called Bed Bath & Beyond Home and the first location of the new brand opened on Aug. 8 in Nashville, Tennessee, the company said in a news release.

“We’re proud to reintroduce one of retail’s most iconic names with the launch of Bed Bath & Beyond Home, beautifully reimagined for how families gather at home today,” Amy Sullivan, CEO of The Brand House Collective, said in the release. “This isn’t just a store, it’s a fresh start for a brand that means something special to so many families. With Bed Bath & Beyond Home we’re delivering on our mission to offer great brands, for any budget, in every room. It’s a powerful addition to our portfolio and a meaningful step forward in our transformation.”

There’s good news if you still have a rogue Bed Bath and Beyond coupon in a pile of paperwork. The new store will accept what it calls “legacy Bed Bath & Beyond coupons.”

A new version of the coupon will be available.

That wasn’t the only deal the company gave to shoppers.

The first 25 people through the door on Friday morning got a Beyond Bed, a 10″ memory foam queen-size mattress, valued at almost $227, the company said.

