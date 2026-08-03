3 killed, 7 injured in shooting at Idaho In-N-Out

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Three people were killed and seven others were hurt in a shooting at an In-N-Out restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho. The alleged gunman also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

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Investigators have identified the alleged shooter as Chad Williams, 24, who they believe acted alone on Aug. 1, The Associated Press reported.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said that an off-duty state trooper and a private citizen who was also armed fired back at the gunman.

“We believe their actions helped drive the suspect away from the scene, preventing further casualties,” Hicks said. “We want to take a moment and commend the actions of the off-duty officer and the citizen, and their heroic action to stop this incident.”

Officials are trying to determine Williams’ motive, saying that his family is cooperating with the investigation. His body was found near the restaurant.

The Twin Falls Police Department is working with the FBI on the investigation, according to The New York Times.

Of the seven people injured, two were treated at a hospital and released, three were in stable condition and two were in critical condition, the AP reported.

One of the people killed was identified as an employee of the fast food chain according to In-N-Out’s owner, Lynsi Snyder.

She released a statement on social media which read, “My heart is broken, my chest is heavy, my eyes burn from the tears I’ve shed. We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight.”

Snyder went on to write, “In-N-Out will be mourning with the families and praying for them as they tread through a very painful season.”

The In-N-Out location where the shooting occurred opened on July 24.

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